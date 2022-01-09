Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, there are 34,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2,390 people have recovered from the infection.

As many as 30 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,591. (ANI)

