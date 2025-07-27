Idukki (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): A lorry driver died after meeting with an accident on the Devikulam road in Munnar, in Kerala's Idukki district.

The 58-year-old lorry driver, Ganesan, a resident of Munnar, died in the accident on Saturday night, while another person in the lorry survived after the lorry skidded on the road.

The co-passenger who survived called people for help, after which Ganesan was taken to the hospital in Munnar, but could not survive.

The mishap occurred after a mudslide near the Botanical Garden in Devikulam Road.

Idukki received heavy rainfall on Saturday, resulting in waterlogging in the district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Munnar received 15 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Idukki received 12 cm of rainfall, and the Sengulam Dam AWS and Udumbannoor AWS in Idukki district each received 10 cm of rainfall, while Peermade received 9 cm of rainfall. The meteorological department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala from July 27 to 30. (ANI)

