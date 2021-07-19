Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the surging fuel prices across the country, a man from the Malappuram district of Kerala has built a bicycle from scrap, that has the look of a motorcycle.

Lijeesh Chettiar, a native of Tanur in Malappuram district, has built a vehicle which is a combination of Bullet motorcycle and a bicycle and named it 'Bullcy.' Except for two new tires, everything in this vehicle is taken from scrap.

Speaking to ANI, Chettiar said, "One cannot buy a motorcycle considering the price of fuel. However, 'Bullcy' resolves the issue as it does not require fuel, and it is a good exercise for the body as well."

"This unique idea clicked while sitting at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was built keeping in mind the petrol price hike," he said.

Chettiar further informed that it cost him about Rs 25,000 to build the 'Bullcy.' (ANI)

