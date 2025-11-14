Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed RITES Limited to conduct an urgent and comprehensive safety audit of the ongoing construction of the six-lane Elevated Corridor on NH-66 between Aroor and Thuravoor in Kerala, said the release.

This crucial safety check has been ordered to ensure that the construction work meets the highest standards of safety and quality. The scope of work for RITES Limited is designed to thoroughly review the project's execution.

The team will ensure that the actual work being done on the site strictly follows the approved construction plans and methods. A key focus is verifying that all work zone safety norms, the rules for protecting workers and the public near the construction site, are being followed as per the guidelines set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

RITES has been instructed to carry out this safety audit immediately. Based on the outcome of the Aroor-Thuravoor audit, NHAI will take a view to expand the safety inspection work to other stretches of the NH-66 corridor to ensure uniform safety and quality across all major highway projects in the region.

This proactive step by NHAI underscores its commitment to public safety and ensuring robust, high-quality infrastructure development. (ANI)

