Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): One person died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday.

At least three children were among the injured. All affected were moved to a nearby private hospital.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

The fire-cracking unit was totally destroyed in the explosion. The cause of the explosion is not clear. The pyrotechnic devices were stored in a shed near an old house that has been completely destroyed.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

