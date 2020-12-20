Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are trying to polarise people communally.

Chennithala was speaking to the media after the UDF coordination committee meeting to discuss the front's defeat in the local body election.

"CPM is trying to make BJP main opposition and to show UDF is irrelevant in Kerala politics. This tactic has started at the time of the Sabarimala protest. CM trying to create religious intolerance and communal polarisation to show him as saviour," he told reporters here.

"We could not make success as per the current political climate. Public politics could not be reflected in the election. UDF had a shortcoming. It will be corrected. Some media outlets are spreading unnecessary propaganda," Chennithala said.

The Kerala Opposition leader accused the Chief Minister of spreading propaganda that the UDF is "irrelevant".

"We are not teamed up with anyone outside the front. Jose K Mani (the Kerala Congress (M) leader who left UDF and joined LDF) couldn't make any gains. It has been ensured that the BJP will not have clutches in Kerala. The CPIM is trying to grow the BJP by weakening the UDF through false propaganda. The Chief Minister is spreading false propaganda that the UDF is irrelevant," he said.

"Pinarayi should not interfere in the affairs of our front. It is an attempt to gain by pitting religious sects against each other. His Facebook post is proof of this. People will realise that they are playing the communal card. It showed the substandard of the CM. He is trying to spread that he is a savior by spreading communal propaganda," said Chennithala.

Chennithala also added that the UDF will conduct a farmers' protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on December 22. The UDF meeting at the district-level will be held on December 21.

"UDF could not conduct election campaigns properly in the backdrop of COVID restrictions. LDF and CPM were used to complete government facilities in election campaigns. Anti-incumbency will not reflect in local body elections. People prefer candidate and local issues in local body elections. Anti-incumbency will reflect in the coming assembly election," Chennithala said. (ANI)

