New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Several parts of Kerala on Sunday witnessed heavy rainfall, which is likely to continue for next two days as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala on September 7 and September 8," the IMD said.

In another notification, the weather agency predicted rainfall over Coastal Karnataka till September 8.

"Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rain from September 4 to September 8. Malenadu districts will have heavy isolated rainfall for which an orange alert is announced," said CS Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru on Friday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Sunday warned of widespread light to moderate rains, and thundershowers at isolated places over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains/thundershowers likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area," said the KSNDMC. (ANI)

