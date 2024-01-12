Kottayam (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Pilgrims from various states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu faced difficulties on their visit to the Sabarimala temple. Most of the pilgrims who came to Kottayam along with their children got caught in trouble.

Kottayam is the middle resting place of Sabarimala temple pilgrims but lack of water, food and transportation facilities adversely affected pilgrims' visit. Many of them were blocked in Kottayam with their children because of the lack of KSRTC buses.

"There are no facilities here and it is taking 20 hours to reach the temple. We have come from Telangana and it is getting difficult here. I request the government to facilitate us", said a pilgrim from Telangana.

Another pilgrim emphasised the failure of government policies in the state of Kerala.

"This is the government's failure, this is happening because of the politics done by the communist party in the state. Pilgrims have to wait for at least two days before having darshan. I request the Kerala government and the Centre to pay heed to this."

Shinde Rahul, a pilgrim to Sabarimala temple highlighted how it was difficult for him, especially with children and the elderly.

"We are here for two days with our children. There is a lack of water and other facilities. There are old people too with us and it is difficult for them to travel like this."

The Sabarimala season is a 41-day pilgrimage that takes place in December and January.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages in India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and millions of pilgrims visit the temple every year.

This year's pilgrimage season was expected to be a special one, as it was the first pilgrimage season since the Supreme Court of India lifted the ban on women of reproductive age from entering the temple. (ANI)

