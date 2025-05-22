Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] May 22 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the state's HSE or Class 12th result also known as Plus Two on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing he said that this year 77.81 per cent of students had passed the examinations.

The second year Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) was held in March 2025 where a total of 3,70,642 candidates from 2002 schools appeared for the regular category examination.

Among the participants, 2,88,394 candidates qualified for higher studies in the examination. The pass percentage was 77.81 per cent. It was a decrease from the last year when the pass per cent was 78.69. The difference between the two years stands at 0.88 per cent.

In the category of regular school-going students, a total of 3,70,642 children appeared for the examination this year, compared to 3,74,755 last year.

Among them, 1,79,952 were boys, with 1,23,160 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 68.44 per centage. This shows a slight decrease from last year's figures, where 1,81,466 boys appeared and 1,26,327 passed, with a pass percentage of 69.61 per cent.

On the other hand, 1,90,690 girls appeared this year, with 1,65,234 passing, yielding a higher pass percentage of 86.65%. This, too, marks a slight decline from the previous year, where 1,93,289 girls appeared and 1,68,561 passed, with a pass percentage of 87.21%.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.09%, while Kasargod reported the lowest at 71.09 per cent. A total of 57 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, including 6 government schools, 19 aided schools, 22 unaided schools, and 10 special schools. Malappuram had the highest number of students appearing for the examination at 64,426, whereas Wayanad had the fewest with 9,440 students.

This year, 41 students scored full marks (1200 out of 1200), comprising 7 boys and 34 girls. Additionally, 30,145 students secured A+ in all subjects.

Additionally, Minister V. Sivankutty announced special orientation classes for higher secondary students for helping the students to reach new opportunities after plus two.

"Focus Point to Point Zero" is a career guidance program conducted by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling Cell of the Higher Secondary Section of the General Education Department with the aim of helping the students to reach these opportunities.

This is also a program that discusses in detail all the courses available in India, entrance exams, scholarships, and areas including foreign studies.

"For this, an orientation program has been organized by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling Cell of the Higher Secondary Section on May 26, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm for students who have passed the 12th class in all the higher secondary schools in the state", the minister informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)