Kasaragod (Kerala), May 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old Nigerian woman, allegedly a member of a Bengaluru-based synthetic drug trafficking community, has been arrested by Kerala police.

The Nigerian national, identified as Hafsa Rifanath Usman, was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday for allegedly supplying the ecstasy drug MDMA to the gangs operating in Kerala, police said here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: India's April Heatwaves Were ’30 Times More Likely' Due of Climate Change, Say Scientists.

She is known as 'Blessing Joy' among the drug peddlers, they said.

Police said the information about her involvement in trafficking drugs was revealed during the interrogation of a couple arrested by a police team from Bekal police station in Kasaragod last month for allegedly smuggling banned narcotic substances in a car.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Corruption Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on CBI Plea in Case Against Karnataka Pradesh Congress President to July 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)