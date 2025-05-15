Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): The incident of a young man being hit by a car at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday night is suspected to be a murder, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Ivin Jijo, a 24-year-old young man, a native of Thuravoor.

The accident occurred when he was hit by a CISF officer's car. The incident took place last night at Nayathodu near Nedumbassery International airport.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today on Multiple Pleas Challenging Recent Amendments to Waqf Act 1995.

According to the police, locals said that there was an argument between the CISF officers and Ivin regarding giving way to the vehicle. There were two CISF officers in the car. Following the argument, Ivin stood in front of the car driven by the CISF officer.

The initial conclusion of the police is that the CISF officer moved the car forward without considering that Ivin was in front. The police say that more clarity is yet to be obtained in this regard and that an investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Presents Case at UNSC, Seeks 'Terrorist Organisation' Tag for the Resistance Front.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)