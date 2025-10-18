Manu Namboothiri M.G. and Prasad E.D. appointed as new Melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples(Photo/Travancore Devaswom Board)

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Prasad E.D. has been selected as the new Melsanthi (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Temple, while Manu Namboothiri M.G has been chosen as the Melsanthi of Malikappuram Temple, according to the Travancore Devaswom Board release.

The announcement came after the arrest of Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court. Potti has been remanded to police custody until October 30.

As per the release statement, the selection took place through a traditional draw of lots (narukkueduppu) conducted after the Usha Pooja at the Sannidhanam on the first day of the Malayalam month Thulam.

The newly appointed Sabarimala Melsanthi, Prasad E.D, hails from Vasupuram, Mattathurkun, Chalakudy in Thrissur district. The newly appointed Malikappuram Melsanthi, Manu Namboothiri M.G., is a native of Ayiratheng, Kottikkada, Mayyanad in Kollam district.

The draw of lots was conducted under the supervision of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President Adv. P.S. Prasanth, Sabarimala Special Commissioner R. Jayakrishnan, High Court Observer T.R. Ramachandran Nair, and Devaswom Commissioner B. Sunilkumar.

In the ceremonial draw, Kashyap Varma, a young boy, drew the lot for the Sabarimala Melsanthi, while Maithili R. Varma, a young girl, drew the lot for the Malikappuram Melsanthi.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, P.S. Prasanth, suspended Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold theft case. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case.

Prasanth stated that retired officers involved in the gold-plating controversy will receive a show-cause notice, with a 10-day timeframe to respond.

"In today's Board meeting, it was decided to suspend Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar, who is under investigation. Retired officers involved will receive show-cause notices and must respond within 10 days. Further action will be taken as per the rules after receiving their explanations," Prasanth told reporters.

The decision was made following a board meeting held on Tuesday. Referring to the 2019 incident, Prasanth said that the Kerala government, along with the Devaswom Board, has a clear stance that lost property must be recovered and culprits must be punished. He further stated that "protest against the Devaswom Board and attacks on employees" was regrettable since the Board was moving while upholding all rituals and traditions. (ANI)

