Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Govindachamy, convicted in the 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, escaped from Kannur Central Jail on Friday, Kannur Town Police said.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to search for him. The police have also deployed the K-9 squad at the Kannur Central Jail in search of the accused.

Also Read | Bijnor Shocker: Army Jawan Killed by Live-In Partner in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.

Meanwhile, the Office of the District Police Chief has issued a wanted notice for Govincachamy.

Also Read | Jhalawar School Building Collapse: 4 Students Dead, 17 Injured As Roof of Piplodi Government School Collapses in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

"The GOVINDA SWAMI C NO.46 (Accused in SOUMYA MURDER Case) escaped from Central Prison Kannur today (25/07/2025) morning. Anybody getting any information about the wanted criminal shall inform the following persons urgently. Identification mark: He does not have one arm," the notice read.

Details surrounding the jailbreak are still emerging, and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)