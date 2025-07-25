Jhalawar, July 25: A government school building collapsed on Friday in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured, police said. The incident took place in Peeplodi Government School of Manoharthana block in the district when the children were attending classes. Jhalawar School Building Collapse: 4 Children Killed, 17 Injured as Roof of Piplodi Primary School Collapses in Rajasthan; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Jhalawar School Building Collapse

VIDEO | Jhalawar, Rajasthan: Roof of Piplodi Primary School collapses, several children feared trapped. Rescue operations underway.#RajasthanNews #Jhalawar (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/K0STKQwP0A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025

"Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI. Police said the children were taken out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers.

