Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 12,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths, taking the infection caseload to 47,51,434 and fatalities to 25,811.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 14,516, which brought the total recoveries to 46,02,600 and the active cases to 1,22,407, an official press release said.

As many as 98,782 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Indian Users Reportedly Conned by Fake E-Commerce Websites Amid Festive Season Boom.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,932 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,703), Kozhikode (1,265), Thrissur (1,110) and Malappuram (931).

The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Of the new cases, 97 were health workers, 49 from outside the State and 12,018 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 452.

There are currently 3,90,631 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,75,306 are in home or institutional quarantine and 15,325 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)