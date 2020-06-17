Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Kerala Records 79 New COVID-19 Positive Cases: State Health Minister

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Kerala Records 79 New COVID-19 Positive Cases: State Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 47 had returned from other countries.

According to the Directorate of Health Services, so far, a total of 2,622 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, of which 1,366 are active cases. About 1,234 patients have been cured of COVID -19 in the State.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

Giving the break-up of new cases, Health Minister said, " 15 persons from Malappuram district, 13 in Ernakulam district, seven each from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur districts, six each in Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts, four each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts, and two in Kasargod district are those who tested positive for the disease."

Of the new cases, 47 people have come back from other countries. Five persons have got infected through primary contact, two in Thiruvananthapuram district and one each in Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad districts. In addition to this, a health worker in the Pathanamthitta district has also been infected.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

In the meantime, 60 patients who were under treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative on Tuesday.

Fourteen patients from Thiruvananthapuram district, nine in Palakkad District, eight from Kasargod district, seven in Malappuram district, five each from Alappuzha and Wayanad districts, and four in Kottayam district, three each from Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, and one each in Ernakulam and Kannur districts are those who have recovered from the disease.

As many as 1,22,143 people are currently under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,20,157 are under surveillance in their home or institutional quarantine, and 1,986 are isolated in hospitals. 210 persons were hospitalised today.

In the last 24 hours, 4,003 samples were tested. So far, samples of 1,18,893 individuals have been sent for testing and out of these, the results of 4,081 samples are expected.In addition to this, 32,534 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, socially active people as part of Sentinel Surveillance, and 31,093 samples have been confirmed with no infection. Overall, 1,57,117 samples have been sent for testing.

One place in Thiruvananthapuram district was declared as a hotspot today in Kerala while 16 places have been removed from the list. As of now, there are 110 hotspots in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Directorate of Health Services India Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Kottayam Sentinel
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement