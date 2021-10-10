Kerala [India], October 10 (ANI): Kerala reported a total of 10,691 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Sunday.

According to the department, 12,655 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 46,56,866.

Also Read | Union Bank Of India Withdraws ‘Navaratri Colour Dress Code’ Circular After Facing Furore on Social Media.

With 85 more deaths, the death tally in the state has mounted to 26,258.

81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 1,11,083. (ANI)

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)