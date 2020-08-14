Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Kerala has reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 14,094, said Chief Minister's Office.

A total of 26,996 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in India today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

