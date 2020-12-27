Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,905 new cases of Covid-19 while 3,463 patients recovered on Sunday.

In the state, 4,307 were cases of local transmission and the contact source of infection for 471 was not traceable. There are 44 healthcare workers among those infected. At the same time, 3,463 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 25 deaths in the last few days were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the State to 2,976, according to a press statement from IPRD, Kerala.

In the state, 46,116 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.64 per cent. A total of 76,95,117 samples have so far been sent for testing.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive today for Coronavirus are Ernakulam 605, Kozhikode 579, Malappuram 517, Kottayam 509, Kollam 501, Pathanamthitta 389, Thrissur 384, Thiruvananthapuram 322, Kannur 289, Alappuzha 231, Wayanad 231, Palakkad 230, Idukki 81 and Kasaragod 37. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 83 have travelled to the state from outside.

The count of those people infected through contact in the districts are Ernakulam 518, Kozhikode 548, Malappuram 480, Kottayam 466, Kollam 484, Pathanamthitta 297, Thrissur 371, Thiruvananthapuram 246, Kannur 240, Alappuzha 216, Wayanad 221, Palakkad 108, Idukki 77 and Kasargod 35.

The tally of the infected healthcare personnel from the districts are Kannur 11, Ernakulam 9, Pathanamthitta & Kozhikode 5 each, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad 3 each, Kollam & Palakkad 2 each, and Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod one each.

The district-wise numbers for the patients who tested negative today are Thiruvananthapuram 248, Kollam 185, Pathanamthitta 148, Alappuzha 208, Kottayam 239, Idukki 78, Ernakulam 450, Thrissur 257, Palakkad 327, Malappuram 503, Kozhikode 447, Wayanad 162, Kannur 158 and Kasaragod 53.

Presently, there are 65,169 patients diagnosed with the disease and still undergoing treatment while a total of 6,72,196 have so far recovered from Covid in the State.

There are currently 2,56,614 people under isolation in various districts of the state, 2,43,465 under home or institutional quarantine and 13,149 in hospitals. 1,141 persons were hospitalised today.

Seven new places were demarcated as new hotspots today while four areas were excluded. There are 466 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)