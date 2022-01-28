Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): Kerala reported 54,537 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 30,225 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, said the state health bulletin.

There are 3,33,447 active cases in the state and 1,629 patients are hospitalised. Kerala tested 1,15,898 samples in the last 24 hours.

A total of 258 deaths were added to the list as per the new guidelines of the Central government, taking the toll to 52,786 in the state. (ANI)

