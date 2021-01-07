Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former state minister KK Ramachandran passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a heart attack on Thursday early morning. He was 84.

Popularly known as KK Ramachandran master, he was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly six times from the Wayanad district. He represented Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta constituencies.

He was the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the AK Antony government and Health Minister in the Oommen Chandy cabinet.

KK Ramachandran entered into politics as a Youth Congress worker and he held various party posts like Kerala PCC general secretary and congress national committee member.

By profession, he was a teacher and resigned from government service. He was expelled from the party in 2011 after he raised a serious allegation against party leaders in a graft case. Later he was taken back to the party but not active in politics.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed their condolences on the death of KK Ramachandran. (ANI)

