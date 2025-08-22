Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the BJP Kerala State Leadership Meet in Kochi in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders felicitated Amit Shah at the meeting. The meeting comes ahead of the local body elections in the state.

Earlier today, Amit Shah attended a media event in Kochi.

On Thursday, BJP Leader Anoop Antony Joseph told ANI, "The BJP is holding a state-level leadership meeting tomorrow in Ernakulam, to be headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last month, he also visited Kerala and addressed ward-level members of the BJP who are preparing for the upcoming local body elections. Tomorrow, he will be interacting with the workers from the district level to the state level."

Amit Shah took to X to announce his Kerala and Tamil Nadu visits. The Union Minister said that he will attend a media conclave and interact with party workers in Kochi.

While in Tamil Nadu, he will head the BJP's 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan'.

"Leaving for Kochi. Will be in two states close to my heart-Kerala and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow. In the morning will attend the Manorama News Conclave and then will interact with karyakartas and leaders of @BJP4Keralam in Kochi. Later in the day, will travel to Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and interact with BJP karyakartas of the state at the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan'," Shah wrote.

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been made in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli as Union Minister Amit Shah will participate in the BJP booth committee members' southern regional meeting.

The police, led by Tirunelveli City Commissioner of Police Santosh Hadimani, have made comprehensive security arrangements in the city, at the helipad, at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds and at the venue of the meeting.

BJP's National Co-Incharge in Tamil Nadu, P Sudhakar Reddy, said that Amit Shah will give directions to the party workers for their booth-level campaign.

Sudhakar Reddy told ANI, "Our 'Abhinav Sardar Patel' Amit Shah is coming today. He will give the direction, and they (workers) will carry that forward with their booths. This will be a grand success under the leadership of Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendaran. First of its kind in a systematic manner."

He added that the party workers will campaign in five Parliamentary and 28 Assembly segments in the State.

"Five Parliamentary segments and 28 Assembly segments have been selected; above 45000 delegates are expected. Our aim is to strengthen the polling booths and highlight our Central government schemes through a door-to-door campaign. And also expose the misdeeds and anti-people policies of DMK-Congress government in Tamil Nadu," the BJP leader said.

The BJP has planned to organise seven regional meetings for the booth agents to roll out its preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)

