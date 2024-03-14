Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): One of the judges who was accused of accepting bribes in the recently suspended Kerala University youth festival was found dead inside his house at Kannur in Kerala.

The deceased identified as PN Shaji, 51, is suspected of having consumed poison, said the police.

Shaji was found dead on Wednesday evening at his residence located close to Kannur South railway station near Thazhe Chovva.

According to the police, he locked himself inside a room after having breakfast yesterday. He told his family members that he won't be having his lunch and also asked them not to disturb him. Later on he was found dead.

The Kerala University youth festival was marred with controversies and eventually suspended by the Vice Chancellor.

A few judges were accused of accepting bribes in the competition. The University union members had submitted Whatsapp messages as proof of their allegations.

Following this, Shaji and two trainers were taken into custody by the Cantonment Police from the festival venue. They were later released by the cops. However, the police issued a notice to Shaji asking him to appear in the station the next day.

At present, Shaji's body is kept in the Kannur district hospital mortuary. Kannur City police informed that the cause of the death can be ascertained only after conducting the postmortem. A suicide note was found lying in Shaji's room, saying, "I am innocent. I have not done anything wrong."

Shaji was a dance teacher by profession. He is survived by his parents and wife, Shamna. (ANI)

