Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI): In response to escalating conflicts and protests during the Kerala University Art Festival, Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has cancelled the event on Monday.

The Registrar KS Anilkumar following the Vice Chancellor's directive, announced the cessation of the arts festival and emphasized that further decisions would be contingent on resolving the existing issues and addressing complaints.

Also Read | 'This Is a True Act of Democracy': US Singer Mary Millben Hails PM Narendra Modi on CAA Implementation.

The primary concern cited by the Vice Chancellor was the safety of the students and the university, prompting the decision to halt the ongoing arts festival. The Registrar, in line with the instructions, prohibited additional competitions and the announcement of results. The organizing committee and union chairman were instructed to cease all activities related to the arts festival.

The cancellation caught many students unaware, leading to spontaneous protests against the Vice Chancellor's decision. Despite the unrest, the Vice Chancellor defended the move, citing the need for a secure environment.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Another With Brick After Victim Refuses To Pay Rs 500 for Sexual Relationship in Ghaziabad, Arrested.

"We came for one day, we don't have many dresses. It is so difficult for us. The University didn't give importance to the hard work that we put in for the last two months. Our exams are coming next week. We cancelled our classes. We put hearts and minds into this program for the last two months. At last, they are saying they are cancelling the program" told Saranya to ANI, a participant.

"Our students worked hard for this program. We are all disappointed," said Girish Assistant professor of Fathima Matha College.

In the aftermath, the police registered cases against the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers involved in the conflicts during the art festival. Specifically, two cases were filed against SFI activists and one against KSU activists. The charges included SFI workers allegedly attacking KSU workers with deadly weapons, and KSU activists accused of attempting to disrupt the arts festival. The situation remains tense, awaiting further developments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)