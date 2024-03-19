Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 19 (ANI): In a devastating turn of events on Tuesday, a young man lost his life after being struck by stones that fell from a tipper lorry in Vizhinjam. The incident occurred as the vehicle was transporting construction stones destined for the Vizhinjam International Port, police said.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Ananthu from Mukkola in Vizhinjam, was a third-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. The incident took place around 8 am near the Vizhinjam Mullumuk area while Ananthu was riding his scooter, added officials.

Despite immediate efforts to rush him to a nearby private hospital in Neyyattinkara, Ananthu succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the afternoon.

The accident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on roadways to prevent such occurrences in the future. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

