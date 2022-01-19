Kottayam (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): A youth was allegedly murdered and dumped in front of the police station in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Monday, informed Shilpa Dyavaiah, Superintendent of Police.

Briefing media persons here today, the SP said, "A youth was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in front of a police station in Kottayam on January 17."

She further informed that police have arrested the accused who have dumped the body.

"The accused says he committed the murder alone, we suspect someone else involvement also," she added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

