Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) A YouTuber was arrested on Monday by the cyber police based on a complaint from a woman who alleged that he broadcast defamatory content about her, police said.

The woman, currently residing abroad, had lodged the complaint against Shajan Skaria, accusing him of airing defamatory content. She also gave a statement against him to a court under Section 164 of the CrPC, police added.

Following the complaint, Skaria was taken into custody from his residence, the police said.

He has been charged under non-bailable Sections 75(1) (making sexually coloured remarks) and 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act, a police officer said.

The arrest has been recorded, and Skaria will be produced before a court after completing the necessary procedures, police added.

