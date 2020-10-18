Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday posted 7,631 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those infected by the pathogen in the state to 3.39 lakh, state health department said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said 22 related deaths were reported on Sunday, raising the toll to 1,161.

"Malappuram reported 1,399 cases on Tuesday followed by Kozhikode and Thrissur 976 and 862 cases respectively," the minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 95,200 people under treatment in the state.

The release said out of the new cases, 160 reached the state from other places.

At least 6,685 people got the infection from their contacts out of which sources of 723 are yet to be traced. As many as 63 health workers are also among the infected, it said.

The Minister also said results of 8,410 people have turned out to be negative, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 2.45 lakh.

Currently, 2.80 lakh people are under observation in the state out of which, 24,540 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the release added.

A total of 39,39,199 samples have so far been sent for testing.

Twelve new places were declared as hotspots today even as eight areas were excluded.

Presently, there are 637 hotspots in Kerala.

