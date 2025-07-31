New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key conspirator in the 2024 case related to the brutal killing of three women and as many children in Manipur's Jiribam, officials on Thursday said.

The victims were abducted and brutally murdered by militants in Borobekra area of Jiribam district of the strife-torn state on November 11 last year, they said.

The bodies were disposed of in the Barak river.

The accused, Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya, a resident of Moinathol Dilkshosh Ghaat in Cachar district of Assam, was nabbed on Thursday by a joint team of the NIA and Assam Police, an official statement said.

A mobile phone along with a SIM card was recovered by the NIA from the possession of the accused, it said.

The investigations have revealed that Boya was actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the horrendous crime, said the statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA, which took over the case from Borobekra Police, is continuing with its investigation in the case, it added.

