Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Monday, the meteorological department here said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 3.3 and minus one degree Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.8 and two degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre has forecast dry weather conditions in the state till January 31.

