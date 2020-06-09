India News | KGMU Terminates Services of Two Professors over Graft, to File FIR in IT Cell Irregularities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The services of a professor and an assistant professor of King George's Medical University (KGMU) have been terminated on charges of corruption and irregularities in research projects respectively, an official statement said.

According to an official statement released by KGMU, Prof. Ashish Wakhlu of paediatric surgery department was sacked on recommendation of the six-member disciplinary committee.

A probe was ordered against Prof. Wakhlu, who was the nodal officer of the Centralised Patient Management System (CPMS), following complaints of administrative and financial irregularities in the CPMS, the statement said in Hindi.

The executive council of the university also terminated the services of assistant professor Neetu Singh, who was working in the Centre for Advanced Research. The university said that she was found guilty of irregularities in research projects by the six-member committee.

KGMU said that show-cause notices were also issued to the professor and assistant professor in connection with the allegations against them, but added that they did not file a response on time.

It also said that a decision has been taken to lodge an FIR over the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 300 laptops by the IT Cell in 2015 for conducting online exams. (ANI)

