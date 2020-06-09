Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone With Quad Rear Camera & Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ Launched (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has finally launched the highly awaited Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone at €299. After several rumor mill and speculations, the phone maker has finally unveiled the phone in Europe. The newly launched Motorola One Fusion+ comes in two body colours - Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company if the device will be introduced in other countries including India. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with a 16MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; Price, Features, Variants & Specs.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in Europe later this month at €299 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Motorola One Fusion+ will be available in two versions of single-SIM and dual-SIM standards. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2340 x 1080 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Coming to the camera department, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies and video calling. It is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting for 15W fast charging. The smartphone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.