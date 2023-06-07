Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) A khap mahapanchayat held in Haryana's Balali village on Wednesday demanded the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some grapplers.

Balali in Charkhi Dadri is the native village of wrestlers Vinesh and Sangeeta Phogat, who were at the forefront of the agitation in the national capital against the WFI chief.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Attacks Modi Govt Over Raids in Municipalities, Says 'Will CBI Now Enter People's Washrooms'.

At the 'Sarv Samaj Khap Mahapanchayat', suggestions given by representatives of several khaps were deliberated upon following which, a 21-member committee was formed.

The committee demanded the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, the exclusion of politicians from sports federations and directed all khaps to be ready for a struggle in support of the wrestlers.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy May Delay Rain in India.

The mahapanchayat, which lasted for over five hours, also demanded the arrest of Haryana minister and BJP leader Sandeep Singh, who has been booked by police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman coach.

Various khap leaders, including Phogat Khap leader Balwant Phogat, demanded that justice should be delivered in the wrestlers' case.

The khap leaders also said they will support the wrestlers on whatever call they take in the coming days.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi on Wednesday to break the deadlock as the grapplers have been adamant that they will continue their stir till the WFI chief is arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)