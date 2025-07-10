Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 10 (ANI): One of Tripura's most celebrated traditional festivals, Kharchi Puja, concluded with much grandeur and devotion, despite heavy rainfall.

Comparable in cultural significance to Durga Puja and the Tripureshwari Festival of Matabari, Kharchi Puja holds a special place in the hearts of Tripura's people. This year's fair began on July 3 and concluded on July 9, drawing lakhs of devotees as in previous years.

Also Read | Volkswagen Reports Electric Vehicles Sales Surge in 2025.

Despite the heavy rainfall, public enthusiasm remained high, and the footfall at the temple premises did not decrease.

The closing ceremony this year was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: DIAl Advises Passengers To Consider Alternative Transport Like Metro Amid Downpour.

Kharchi Puja is centred around the worship of Chaturdasha Devata--the 14 deities who are regarded as the ancestral deities of Tripura's royal family and are deeply venerated by the indigenous tribes of the state. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, the festival transcends religious boundaries, emerging as a vibrant celebration of faith, heritage, and cultural unity.

According to Hindu mythology, a demon king named Tripur ruled the land. His son, Maharaja Tripur, became a tyrant, causing immense suffering to his subjects. The people prayed to Lord Shiva, who ultimately vanquished Tripur with his trident. After his death, Queen Hirabati assumed the reins of the kingdom.

Worried about the kingdom's future, the people once again invoked divine help. It is said that while bathing in a river, Queen Hirabati saw 14 deities hiding in fear atop a silk cotton tree, frightened by a wild buffalo.

To protect them, the queen threw her breast cloth at the beast, rendering it motionless. She then brought the deities to the royal palace and began worshipping them. With their blessings, she later gave birth to a son, Trilochan, marking the continuation of the royal lineage. From then on, the 14 deities became the royal family's patron gods.

A grand temple was later constructed at Udaipur, and today's prominent Chaturdasha Devata Temple was built by King Krishna Kishore Manikya (1760-1783) in Old Agartala (Puratani Haveli) after shifting the capital due to repeated Mughal invasions.

Although the capital eventually moved again in 1870, the temple remains at its original location and continues to be the focal point of the festival.

The main priest of the temple is called 'Chantai', who oversees the rituals for the 14 deities, known in the tribal language as Mithaikotor, Akhata-Bikhata Lampra, Sangrongma, Tuima, Mailuma, Khuluma, Burasa, Thumnairung, Bonirung, Noksu, Garia, Haichukma, Sikal (Birirung), and Sriyamadu.

In the Bengali tradition, they are equated with gods and goddesses such as Shiva, Uma, Vishnu, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Ganesha, Brahma, Prithvi (the Earth), Samudra (the Ocean), Ganga, Agni (Fire), Kamadeva, and Himadri. Notably, the worship includes both natural forces and mythological deities, showcasing a blend of Vedic, tribal, and Puranic elements.

During Kharchi Puja, these 14 deities are worshipped together only once a year--on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waxing moon in the month of Ashadha, in the old palace complex at Khayerpur. Typically, only Shiva, Uma, and Vishnu are worshipped daily.

Among the 14, some deities represent water, mountains, agriculture, and natural forces, highlighting the animistic and ecological reverence that defines the festival.

The fair surrounding the puja transforms the temple premises into a sea of humanity, with saints, pilgrims, tourists, traders, and cultural enthusiasts arriving from various parts of India.

Kharchi Puja continues to stand as a powerful symbol of Tripura's spiritual legacy and inclusive culture, attracting ever-growing participation and preserving its age-old traditions with pride. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)