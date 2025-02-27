New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of the All India Kisan Congress Chairpersons in four Pradesh Congress Committees with immediate effect.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for appointing the Chairpersons of the State Units of the All India Kisan Congress in the following Pradesh Congress Committees, with immediate effect," the letter from the party said.

As per the letter, Kamana Prabhakara Rao has been appointed for Andhra Pradesh, Abhishek Mishra for Chhattisgarh, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan for Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Kumar Baidya for Tripura.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

According to an official release, around 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country will be benefitted through the 19th instalment release.

The farmers will be receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without the involvement of any middlemen, reinforcing the Government's commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

With this instalment, the scheme will be supporting farmers nationwide and further reaffirming the government's commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity.

On January 22, Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured full MSP (Minimum Support Price) support to the farmers who grow lentils urad and tur.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Pusa Campus in New Delhi, the Union Minister asserted that MSP is constantly raised in order to guarantee that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

He said, "MSP is being continuously increased to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce."

"Farmer brothers, don't worry, the government will not only buy the entire wheat and paddy at MSP, but also the entire lentil, urad and tur will be bought at MSP," the Union Minister added.

The minister also highlighted that the limit of Kisan Credit has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, from Rs 3 lakh earlier, showing the government's intent to facilitate farmers.

The Union Minister said that the government has made several efforts to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. (ANI)

