New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded discussion over the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

The winter session of Parliament commenced from Monday.

Speaking to the media persons here, Kharge said, "We want that there should be a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. But with the passing of this Bill in Lok Sabha in a haste, the government just wants to prove that they are in the favour of farmers."

The Leader of Opposition further said that they demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill.

"We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site," added Kharge.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Ram Gopal Yadav said that the Opposition is asking for a discussion on farm bills and if there is no discussion then Rajya Sabha will not run.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government blames us for not letting the House function and they have just been introduced and passed Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 without discussion.

"The government blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. The Opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else," said the Congress leader.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi today.

Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members.

After the proceedings in the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

