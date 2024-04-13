Ranchi, Apr 13 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited to the mega rally of the opposition INDIA bloc scheduled on April 21 in Ranchi, a party official said on Saturday.

Several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would participate in the ‘Ulgulan (revolution) Maharally', Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti Shanti said.

The rally to be held at Prabhat Tara ground will be organised by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in association with partners of the INDIA coalition.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been invited to participate in the Maharally,” Shanti said.

A JMM leader said that the party is organising the Ulgulan Maharally to highlight the injustice meted out to Hemant Soren and to protect democracy.

An RJD leader of Jharkhand recently said that the party's national president Lalu Prasad will take part in the mega rally if his health condition permits.

