Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession.

The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday.

Also Read | Current Heat Wave Second Longest for April 2022 in Delhi in Over Decade, Says IMD.

Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner of Indore said, "Khargone administration has decided to demolish the properties of stone pelters during the Ram Navami procession. Police have brought the situation under control. 84 accused have been arrested. Curfew has been imposed in Khargone."

As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Named for First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.

Chief Minister Chouhan condemned the act and termed it "unfortunate". He said that the damages caused to public and private assets will be recovered from rioters.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)