Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar launched anti-coronavirus "Sanjeevani Pariyojana" on Monday to ensure proper healthcare facilities in deep pockets of rural areas by having supervised and quick medical care at home.

Khattar launched the initiative from Karnal through video-conferencing. The project will be implemented in other districts of the state subsequently, an official statement said.

The chief minister said his government's priority is to ensure availability of healthcare facilities for the people of the state.

He said collaborative efforts of the government officers and multinational company Deloitte have led to the conceptualisation and implementation of "Sanjeevani Priyojana".

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen, who is a native of Haryana, was keen on contributing towards providing superlative healthcare services in the state, the statement said.

"Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters, and supporting the Haryana government as it delivers much needed medical care to COVID-19 patients is one of the most important impacts we can make,” Renjen said in the statement.

This collaboration will "extend the medical ward" by helping those who can recover at home thereby freeing larger hospitals to treat the critically ill.

Renjen expressed gratitude to Dr Dhruv Chaudhary of PGIMS hospital at Rohtak and Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India for mentoring the entire project.

Under the project, the Haryana government will enhance the health facilities and offer a three-tier medical infrastructure to patients, including isolation wards at the village level and sub-centre level, and at Primary Health Care centres for patients with mild symptoms who are unable to isolate at home.

Besides, community health centres or field hospitals at district or sub-district level for patients with moderate symptoms in need of oxygen support and advanced medical centres at larger government, civil or private hospitals equipped with ICU facilities for critical patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)