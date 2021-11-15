New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday rejected the grievance raised on the cost of EWS flats, which would be allotted under a rehabilitation scheme of the Faridabad municipal corporation to eligible applicants of Khori village where unauthorised structures coming under the Aravali forest area were demolished.

The apex court said the cost of each EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flat has been fixed at Rs 3,77,500 and the eligible applicant has the option of paying the amount within 20 years on monthly instalment on a subsidised rate of interest of 2.5 per cent per annum and the upfront deposit is Rs 10,000 per allottee.

Regarding the documents required to substantiate the eligibility criteria under the scheme, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it will be open to the applicants to rely on documents referred to in the central scheme to establish his or her identity, subject to further verification by the authority.

“Suffice to observe that the analogy adopted by the petitioners for questioning the cost of flat determined by the state at Rs 3,77,500 is not tenable and needs to be rejected,” the bench said in its order.

On the issue related to documents to verify identity, the bench said those documents by themselves cannot be the basis to substantiate the other vital facts required to be established by the applicant -- the structure referred to by the applicant did exist before the cut-off date specified in the scheme, the stated structure was demolished by the corporation during the demolition action and “more importantly”, no one else from the family or occupant of such demolished structure has applied for allotment under the scheme.

“These are matters which need to be verified by the authorities of the corporation besides other relevant facts as may be required on a case-to-case basis,” it said.

The petitioners had told the apex court that under the corporation's scheme, only voter list, electric connection, and "Parivar Pehchan Patra" were the documents listed while in the central scheme, several others documents including Aadhaar card was also there.

“In our opinion, it will be open to the aspiring persons for allotment in view of rehabilitation to rely on documents referred to in the central scheme for the purpose of establishing his/her identity,” the court said.

On the issue about the cost of flat, the bench noted that the counsel appearing for the corporation has placed before it the calculations as per which the proportionate land cost for each flat has been quantified at Rs 6,15,470 and the cost of each flat, including the land cost, is 10,76,900.

It noted that the corporation has offered the flat at a cost fixed by the state at Rs 3,77,500 per flat and the monthly outgoing towards the cost of the flat, as informed to the court by the corporation's counsel, would be Rs 1,572 per month.

The bench also dealt with some other issues, including those related to charges to be paid for water, sewerage, and electricity and also on the revocation of allotment in case it is not paid, raised by the petitioners.

It refused to extend the cut-off date for submission of application seeking allotment of flats saying it has already been extended twice earlier.

On October 8, the top court had said that the Aadhaar card would be one of the documents to be taken into account by the municipal corporation for making provisional allotment of EWS flats under the rehabilitation scheme to eligible applicants.

As an interim arrangement, the apex court had directed the civic body to process the applications if it is accompanied by an Aadhaar card to make provisional allotment subject to verification of the applicant.

The bench had made clear that provisional allotment of EWS flats would not create any right in favour of the person until he establishes his eligibility as mandated under the rehabilitation scheme.

In a status report filed earlier in the top court, the municipal corporation had given details including that of the modified timeline for the process of allotment under the rehabilitation scheme to eligible applicants of Khori 'jhuggis'.

The report had said as per the apex court's direction, the timeline for rehabilitation has been modified and the last date of submission of application is now November 15 and final allotment letters would be issued on December 15.

The corporation had said it has also accepted the suggestion to reduce the initial payment for the flat from Rs 17,000 to Rs 10,000 and further increased the period of repayment from 15 to 20 years.

The civic body had earlier told the apex court that they will be making a payment of rent/solatium of Rs 2,000 per month to the eligible applicants from November 1 for six months or actual physical possession of flats, whichever is earlier.

On June 7, the top court had directed Haryana and Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments”, consisting of around 10,000 residential constructions, in the Aravali forest area near the village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

