Telangana, December 10: Telangana police on Saturday said they have rescued a woman, who was kidnapped from her residence in broad daylight and arrested eight accused so far.

"Total of 8 people have been arrested and we also rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu. Telangana Kidnapping Case: Woman Kidnapped Hours Before Engagement From Her House in Adibatla; ‘It Is Definitely a Serious Offence’, Say Police (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The woman was kidnapped from her residence in Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy on Friday. As per reports, the woman's parents have alleged that around a hundred youths had barged into their house and forcibly taken away their 24-year-old daughter, Vaishali. Telangana Shocker: Gang of Assailants Armed With Sticks Barge Into House, Kidnap Woman in Hyderabad; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The accused also vandalised the house, the parents told the police. "It is definitely a serious offence. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. An investigation is underway," said Sudheer Babu. Further details are awaited.

