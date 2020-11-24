Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) A special court to try MPs and MLAs here fixed December 3 for framing of charges against former UP cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and his accomplice Ashish Shukla in connection with an alleged kidnapping and molestation case.

Judge P K Rai summoned them from jail on the next date.

A woman from Chitrakoot had lodged an FIR in the matter on October 26, 2016, with the Lucknow's Gomtinagar police under Sections 294 (obscenity), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC against Ashish and one Babloo.

During the probe, Prajapati's name cropped up.

Later, police added offences of kidnapping and molestation on July 27, 2017.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the matter under Sections 354(A) (II) (sexual harassment), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 504 and 506 of the IPC.

