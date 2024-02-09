Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 9 (ANI): BJP workers took out a candlelight march at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk on Thursday to protest against the killing of two civilians from Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

The two civilians were killed after suspected terrorists opened fire at the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. One of the victims, identified as Amritpal Singh, died at the spot while the other, identified as Rohit, was critically injured.

However, the latter succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

A BJP worker, who marched alongside fellow protesters, holding candles, told ANI, "The terrorists can't digest the return of peace and the restoration of nomality in Jammu and Kashmir. They can't take it that the locals here are thriving in the spirit of brotherhood. They are also struggling to come to terms with the fact that Jammu Kashmir is receiving funds from the Centre."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned Wednesday's terror attack in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal and Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Condemning the attack in that claimed the lives of two non-natives, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday said the incident served to demonstrate that the prevailing situation in the Union Territory isn't what the administration claims it to be.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the National Conference leader said, "We deeply regret that two of our guests (non-residents) fell victim to this firing incident in Srinagar. One person died in the attack yesterday itself, while the other succumbed to his injuries at a hospital today." (ANI)

