Puducherry [India], February 17 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that Kiran Bedi who was removed from the post of lieutenant governor had been creating problems with her interference in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory (UT).

"The last four years were turbulent for our government. Kiran Bedi had been creating problems with her interference in day-to-day administration and her unconstitutional behaviour. Our constant efforts against her actions have paid off. "

He further said that People supported secular parties in Puducherry and communal elements are not allowed to function in the UT.

The chief minister further said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been poaching his party's MLAs in order to topple his government in the union territory.

"BJP has been poaching our MLAs in order to topple our government. The resignation of three MLAs has already been accepted till now. People know about the BJP's game plan, they will give them befitting reply in the election," Narayanasamy said.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.

"We have been battling against Kiran Bedi for the last two years. We wanted her to be removed for unconstitutional behaviour, interfering in the day-to-day activities of the administration, ignoring the elected government and not following rules and procedures. We launched several agitations against her. We also organised signature campaigns for her removal," Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister also accused Bedi of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

"Due to pressure from us, the Government of India has removed Bedi. This is a great victory for the people of

Puducherry. She blocked the welfare schemes. However, the rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. Now, Puducherry will teach a lesson to BJP," he added. On Tuesday, Bedi was removed from the Lieutenant Governorship of the poll bound-union territory by President Ram Nath Kovnd.

Bedi and Narayansamy had been at loggerheads over several issues.

Puducherry is scheduled to go to polls later this year. (ANI)

