Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was conferred the prestigious Jamsetji Tata Award by the Indian Society for Quality (ISQ) on Saturday for pioneering the biosciences movement in India.

"This award holds a very special meaning to me as it is named after one of India's greatest visionaries - a man whose legacy of excellence, innovation, and nation-building continues to inspire us all. Jamsetji Tata's commitment to quality and his belief in the transformative power of industry to serve society resonate deeply with my own journey," said Mazumdar-Shaw.

The Jamsetji Tata Award, instituted in 2004 by ISQ recognises business leaders who have made significant contributions to Indian society.

The Award was announced at the ISQ Annual Conference 2024, held in Bengaluru.

Mazumdar-Shaw received the award from Janak Kumar Mehta, President of ISQ and Chairman and Managing Director, TQM International.

"This Lifetime achievement award is being presented to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for being a pioneer in the bioscience movement in India since 1978, a first-generation entrepreneur to establish Biocon Limited and associated companies to serve customers in India and across the world," said Mehta.

Other dignitaries present at the event were B Muthuraman, former Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and K N Subramanya, Principal of R V College of Engineering and President of ISQ's Bengaluru Chapter.

