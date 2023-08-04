Bilaspur (HP), August 4 (PTI) The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway will be opened on a trial basis for all types of vehicles from August 6, officials said on Friday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said along with the four-lane, Garamora and Baloh toll plaza barriers will also be opened from Sunday.

Also Read | National Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate National Games in Goa on October 25, Announces State Sports Minister Govind Gaude.

He appealed to the commuters travelling on the four-lane not to exceed the speed of 60 km per hour, adding that vehicles crossing this speed limit would be issued an online challan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)