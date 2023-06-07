Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 7 (ANI): Days, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited violence-hit Manipur and urged Meitei and Kuki communities, which have been at the centre of the ethnic strife in the state, to maintain peace, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday termed the clashes as 'unfortunate'.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rijiju said, "The violence was unfortunate and took place because of inter-community differences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, himself, camped in the state for four days, urging all ethnic groups, including the Kukis and Meiteis, to maintain the status quo and ensure peace. Responding to his call for peace, many have surrendered.

The Home Minister, on the last day of his four-day visit to the state, addressed a press conference in Imphal appealing to all sections to ensure peace, hold discussions and promote harmony. He also urged all communities involved in the cycle of violence to surrender their weapons before the police.

Shah warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He also appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace.

On behalf of the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also expressed his condolences to the family members of those killed in Manipur violence.

He added that a judicial commission would be set up under the chairmanship of the retired Chief Justice of the High Court to investigate the Manipur violence and that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor, in which representatives of all sections would be included. (ANI)

