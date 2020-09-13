Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday reached Ladakh to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the Union Territory.

The Union Minister held preliminary discussions with the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others regarding the construction.

Rijiju, in a tweet, said, "Reached Ladakh to start construction of some important sports infrastructures. Had preliminary discussions with the Local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councilor with his team of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh."

On Saturday, Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh jointly laid the e-foundation stone of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex, Hiranagar in Kathua district. (ANI)

