PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: In a world that celebrates logic, skill, and high performance, few pause to question what lies beneath the surface of achievement. Richa Agarwal, an alumna of IIM Calcutta, a former global technology leader turned clinical hypnotherapist, leadership coach, and award-winning filmmaker, invites readers to explore that hidden terrain in her latest psychological thriller, The Landing.

Also Read | Salim Khan Health Update: Screenwriter To Be out of Ventilator on February 19, Lilavati Hospital Issues Statement.

Inspired by a real client case, The Landing is not merely a work of fiction. It is a deeply researched and emotionally layered exploration of how subconscious fear can silently override years of training, experience, and rational thinking. The book was officially unveiled by Mrs. Bharti Manish Harsana, Councilor, Municipal Corporation Gurugram, marking an important milestone in Richa's evolving journey as an author and behavioral transformation expert.

The Real Case That Sparked the StoryThe foundation of The Landing lies in a paradox that is both fascinating and unsettling. A trained commercial pilot, confident in mid-air and technically proficient in every aspect of flying, found herself repeatedly freezing during landing. Despite rigorous training and extensive experience, something within her resisted the final descent.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35.

For Richa Agarwal, who had formally trained as a Clinical Hypnotherapist while leading international technology teams, this case became a defining turning point.

"Why do intelligent, capable professionals feel blocked despite having the skills?" she had often wondered during her corporate years. The pilot's case provided a profound answer.

Through deep subconscious work, it became evident that buried memories and unprocessed emotional experiences were influencing present-day behaviour. Logic alone was not the problem and therefore, logic alone could not be the solution.

This real-life experience became the seed for The Landing, transforming into a psychological thriller that blends suspense with authentic behavioural insight.

From Global Tech Leader to Mind ExplorerBefore dedicating herself fully to subconscious patterns and behavioural transformation, Richa Agarwal spent several years as a global technology leader managing high-performance teams across international markets. Working in demanding corporate environments exposed her to a recurring pattern: highly capable individuals struggling with invisible internal barriers.

This curiosity led her to formally train in Clinical Hypnotherapy. Over time, she transitioned into a recognized life and leadership coach, focusing on behavioral transformation, identity work, and subconscious reconditioning.

Her unique combination of corporate and therapeutic experience allows her to bridge two seemingly separate worlds performance and emotion, logic and memory, strategy and subconscious identity.

In recent years, her exploration has expanded into Ayurvedic philosophy, which similarly recognizes the interplay between mental impressions, emotional health, and overall performance.

More Than a ThrillerWhile The Landing is structured as a gripping psychological thriller, its core is rooted in real human behaviour. It explores themes such as:

- Subconscious conditioning- Fear and identity- Trauma stored in memory- Performance anxiety in high-achieving professionals- The silent psychological battles behind successIn today's high-pressure professional landscape, leaders and performers are expected to function flawlessly. Yet many silently struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, or unexplained blocks. Richa's book highlights a critical truth: unresolved subconscious patterns can quietly shape decision-making, confidence, and performance even at the highest levels.

By weaving therapeutic insight into narrative storytelling, The Landing becomes both an engaging read and a thought-provoking reflection on the human mind.

A Multi-Faceted Creative JourneyRicha Agarwal's accomplishments extend beyond writing and coaching. She is an award-winning filmmaker whose short film Raaya, inspired by the journey of one of her autistic clients, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and received multiple international accolades, including recognition at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Her short film Khushi earned the Best Screenplay Writer Award and is currently streaming on Apple TV and Google Play.

With The Landing, she adds another dimension to her creative and professional journey, becoming the author of two books that blend psychological depth with compelling storytelling.

Relevance in Today's High-Pressure WorldOne of the most powerful aspects of The Landing is its broader relevance. The book subtly asks a question many professionals avoid:

What if the real barrier is not lack of capability, but unresolved subconscious memory?

In leadership, entrepreneurship, aviation, medicine, and corporate management, high performance is often associated with mental toughness. However, Richa Agarwal's work challenges the assumption that strength means suppression. Instead, she emphasizes awareness, integration, and inner clarity.

Her background in behavioural transformation and Clinical Hypnotherapy enables her to position The Landing not just as entertainment, but as a mirror reflecting the hidden layers of identity and fear that shape human behaviour.

A Journey of PurposeThe motivation behind Richa Agarwal's work stems from a simple yet profound realization: when subconscious patterns are understood and transformed, performance becomes effortless rather than forced.

Through her coaching practice, filmmaking, and now her psychological thriller The Landing, she continues to explore the complex relationship between memory, identity, and achievement.

You can purchase the book on Amazon here:https://amzn.in/d/05Nakyw4

For readers, leaders, and professionals navigating high-pressure environments, The Landing offers more than suspense. It offers insight.

Author: Richa AgarwalEmail: themindspring.org@gmail.comWebsite: http://www.the-mind-spring.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coachrichaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachrichaaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/themindspring/

With The Landing, Richa Agarwal invites us to look beyond training, beyond logic, and beyond performance into the subconscious space where true transformation begins.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)