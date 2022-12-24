Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): After successfully making free several toll plazas in Punjab, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) launched a signature campaign at the Manawala Toll Plaza to garner commuters' and people's support for the farmers' demands.

Lauding the efforts of the farmers, Davinder Singh Bhatia, a passenger, said, "The decision is absolutely right. Unless farmers do something like this, governments don't listen to them. We stand with the farmers."

"We would like to say that the toll plaza should not be there at all because we have already paid 10 per cent of road tax while buying the vehicle. Why do they charge tolls from us again and again?" said another passenger Sunny Singh.

Mittar pal Singh, a passenger expressed his disappointment with the government and said, "The government should have listened to the farmers and their demands because ultimately the promises were made by the government. Sadly, the promises have not yet been fulfilled."

"Today we have started a signature campaign at Manawala road plaza. We are asking for the public's view regarding our demands. We want people to see and tell whether we are on the right track. We are also receiving a lot of love during the campaign," said Karanpal Singh, a farmer.

"The public is giving their signature by stopping their vehicle and standing in our favour," said Sarwan Singh Pandhair.

The KMSC had launched a protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government pushing for their demands, including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops. (ANI)

